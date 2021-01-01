Web Designers in Rochester, NY for hire

Nicole Langford

Rochester, NY $<50k (USD)

About Nicole Langford

Call me Nicole
I work with board game design, puzzle editing, packaging, branding, and social media.

Work History

  • Designer @ Buffalo Games

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Rochester Institute of Technology

    BFA

    2017

Skills

  • card making
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • marketing
  • packaging
  • photoediting
  • product design
  • social media
  • strategy
  • typography
  • uxui
Rebecca Astheimer

Rochester, NY

About Rebecca Astheimer

Hi!

Visual/Instructional Designer.

Big fan of gradients and cute animals.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • gamification
  • illustration
  • instructional design
  • interaction design
  • ui
washa

washa

rochester $60-70k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • animation
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion design
  • motion graphics
  • social media
  • typography
  • visual storytelling
  • web design
Ryan Fetzner

Rochester, NY $50-60k (USD)

About Ryan Fetzner

Since 2006 I’ve been called a graphic designer, illustrator, art-director, pixel-pusher, type-wrangler, digital finger-painter, and sometimes even a foodie.

Work History

  • Graphic Design @ MSM

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Sage College of Albany

    AAS in Illustration

    2003

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • advertising
  • art direction
  • basic html and css
  • branding
  • exhibit design
  • illustration
  • keynote
  • microsoft office
  • packaging
  • pre-press
  • print design
  • web design
  • wordpress
