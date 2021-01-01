Web Designers in Raleigh, NC for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Raleigh, NC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Shaun Moynihan

Shaun Moynihan

Pro

Raleigh, NC $110-120k (USD)

Message

About Shaun Moynihan

Product design and strategy for web/mobile.

Work History

  • Product Design, Branding @ Savvy Apps

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • Logo design
  • application
  • brand strategy
  • desktop
  • mobile
  • product design
  • project management
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Luke Jones

Luke Jones

Durham, North Carolina $110-120k (USD)

Message

About Luke Jones

big design energy

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ DockYard

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • product design
  • ui design
  • visual design
Message
Janel Sheehan

Janel Sheehan

Pro

Raleigh, NC $90-100k (USD)

Message

About Janel Sheehan

I’m an interactive creative director, web designer, front-end developer, digital and social media strategist, DJ, and queer activist.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • branding
  • copy writing
  • figma
  • flexbox
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • project management
  • sass
  • user experience (ux)
  • ux strategy
  • visual storytelling
  • web design
  • wordpress theming
Message
Silas 🍄

Silas 🍄

Pro

Durham, North Carolina $90-100k (USD)

Message

About Silas 🍄

I'm a Product Designer with a focus on creating holistic solutions that respect users and societal impacts while advancing innovation. Formerly at @Microsoft & @Thoughtbot

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
Message