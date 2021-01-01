Web Designers in Provo, UT for hire

Trevor Nielsen

Trevor Nielsen

Utah, USA $120-130k (USD)

About Trevor Nielsen

Hi! 👋 I do product design, branding, and illustration.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Endurance International Group

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Utah State University

    Liberal Arts

    2014

Skills

  • brand identity
  • icon
  • illustration
  • marketing design
  • product design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Matthew Harvey

Matthew Harvey

Saratoga Springs, Utah $80-90k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe muse
  • adobe photoshop
  • graphic designer and artist
  • logo and identities
  • sketch
  • ux
Oz Tsori

Oz Tsori

Logo Designer $<50k (USD)

About Oz Tsori

Brand identity designer based in Israel, commissions are open.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • logo and branding
  • logo deisgn
Chris Owens

Chris Owens

Salt Lake City $70-80k (USD)

About Chris Owens

Im a Desiigner @canvascreative

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Canvas

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • UVU

    Bachelors Degree

    2009

Skills

  • illustration
  • product design
  • ux
  • visual design
