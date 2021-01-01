Web Designers in Pretoria, South Africa for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Pretoria, South Africa on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
David Briers
Centurion • $<50k (USD)
About David Briers
I focus on Web development/design, graphics & branding. I work closely with my clients to ensure their goals are reached.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- css
- ecommerce
- html
- psd - web
- ux ui design
- wordpress
Cocopine SAPro
Johannesburg, South Africa • $80-90k (USD)
About Cocopine SA
Mobile UI , UX , Sketch , Figma and XD Fluent. Web design , logo and any other branding needs. Contact me today
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- design systems
- development
- infographic design
- logo
- mobile application development
- mobile ux
- mysql
- photography
- php
- social media
- ui desgin
- user experience (ux)
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping
- wordpress
SorbetPro
Johannesburg, South Africa
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- character design
- graphic design
- logo and branding
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
Phenyo M.E. Mokgadi
Pretoria, South Africa • $<50k (USD)
About Phenyo M.E. Mokgadi
I love the design, I love the process of creating simple yet beautiful web designs. I may be a beginner but my desire and thirst for knowledge are unpackable.
Specialties
-
Web Design
1–2 years
Education
-
University of south africa
Honors Degree in Computing(CS)
Skills
- adobe xd
- affinity photo
- front-end development
- uidesign
- web design