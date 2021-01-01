Web Designers in Porto Alegre, Brazil for hire
Guilherme KerberPro
Porto Alegre, Brazil • $<50k (USD)
About Guilherme Kerber
UX/UI Designer available for freelance. Let's chat!
Work History
Freelancer UX designer @ Koncepted
2017 – Present
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
Education
PUCRS
Advertisement
2014
Skills
- interaction design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Daniela ReisPro
Porto Alegre • $70-80k (USD)
About Daniela Reis
I’m Daniela Reis, I’m UI/UX Designer with more than 9 years of experience in the area. I love improving the user experience through design and I’m specializing in Human Interface Guidelines to design great application that integrate perfectly with Apple platforms.
Got a project? Tell me about it 💬
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand identity
- branding
- digital design
- layout mobile
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
Nicole Rauen
Porto Alegre - Brazil • $<50k (USD)
About Nicole Rauen
I'm a graphic & strategic designer based in Brazil, passionate about the creative industry, especially Illustrations, Lettering, Motion and Branding - kinda of lots of stuffs! - And also I love to surf, drink kombucha and play yoyo.
And I'm pleased to meet you!
:)
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- 3dsmax
- Handl
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- autocad
- illustration
- keyshot
- rhinoceros
- sketching
- sketchup
Fabiano DaudtPro
Novo Hamburgo - Brasil • $70-80k (USD)
About Fabiano Daudt
Designer specialized in Web/App Systems, SaaS and Software design with more than 10 years of experience within the technology and design industry. My experience in different niches and market sectors, led me to develop a holistic vision and through Design, a way to integrate, humanize and innovate within corporations.
I love to build unique experiences from concept to launch. If you are looking for a designer to help you bring an idea to life, let's talk.
Work History
Principal Product Designer @ Trinca
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
School
Alela - Master Interface Design
2020
Skills
- business strategy
- dashboard
- information architecture
- interaction design
- interactive prototypes
- leadership
- motiondesign
- product design
- software design
- ui
- user experience designer
- user interface designer
- user research
- ux