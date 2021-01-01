Web Designers in Porto, Portugal for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Porto, Portugal on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Pedro ET

Pedro ET

Porto, Portugal

Message

About Pedro ET

Senior Product Designer @ Wisely

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Significa

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • product design
  • ui ux
Message
Ana Moreno

Ana Moreno

Pro

Porto, Portugal $90-100k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • Web Design
  • product design
Message
Filipe Almeida

Filipe Almeida

Pro

Porto, Portugal $80-90k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Gleam

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • design systems
  • interface designer
  • ios app design
  • product design
  • web design
Message
Isabel Sá

Isabel Sá

Pro

Porto, Portugal $60-70k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Significa

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • ESAD Matosinhos

    Communication Design

    2014

Skills

  • design systems
  • interface designer
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message