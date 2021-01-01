Web Designers in Portland, OR for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Portland, OR on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Matt PamerPro
Portland, OR • $90-100k (USD)
About Matt Pamer
Art Direction | Design | Illustration
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Wing
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- editorial design
- illustration
- layout
- lettering
- motion graphics
- print design
- typography
- web design
Marcelo SilvaPro
Portland, OR • $170-190k (USD)
About Marcelo Silva
Product Designer / Design Director / Digital Creative.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- filmmaking
- interaction design
- logo
- mobile
- photography
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Jordan WilsonPro
Portland, OR • $<50k (USD)
About Jordan Wilson
Freshed-pressed illys & nutritious design.
Work History
-
Founder @ Jordan Wilson Designs
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- design
- icon
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- packaging
- photography
- print design
- typography
Jonathan Simcoe
Portland, OR • $150-170k (USD)
About Jonathan Simcoe
Endlessly curious. ¬ John 17:3.
Work History
-
Principal Designer @ Avo
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Portland
BA in Communication
2004
Skills
- design
- front-end development
- graphic design
- illustration
- mobile
- photography
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- writing