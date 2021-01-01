Web Designers in Philadelphia, PA for hire

James Olstein

Philadelphia $80-90k (USD)

Work History

  • Owner @ James Olstein illustration

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand art
  • cover illustration
  • design
  • editorial design
  • environmental
  • illustration
  • magazine
  • spot illustration
Lynx & Co

Philadelphia $>250k (USD)

About Lynx & Co

Chick-operated Design Studio
Owner & Lead Designer: Kim Lincon
Philadelphia, Pa

Work History

  • Owner + Designer @ Lynx & Company

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • digital
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
  • web design
Ryan Johnson

Philadelphia, PA $110-120k (USD)

About Ryan Johnson

Multi-disciplinary designer and front-end developer

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Craft

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Rutgers University

    BFA Graphic Design

    2008

Skills

  • css
  • development
  • front-end development
  • html
  • javascript
  • mobile
  • print design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • react
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Noah Camp

Philadelphia

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d illustration
  • 3d type
  • 3d typography
  • advertising illustration
  • art direction
  • calligraphy
  • character design
  • editorial
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • hand lettering
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • typography
