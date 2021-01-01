Hire web designers in Perm’

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Max Tall

    Perm', Russia

    Fashion clothing | Online store homepage online store clean clean design fashion style typography store design minimal ui ux web website webdesign
    Gamos Tournaments tournaments games website webdesign web ux ui minimal design
    Magical Horseshoe | Online store souvenirs store website webdesign web ux ui minimal design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Viktor

    Perm, Russia

    Edgebrite brite edge logomark mark sign logotype branding logo inprogress design
    Meloman Video catalog inprogress website ux ui design meloman music video mainpage
    Meloman Video Mobile music minimal slider mobile flat ux design inprogress website ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Daniil Afonin

    Perm, Russia

    Landing page: header grid design figma ux website site graphic design animation ui 3d cgi trandy modern abstract concept hero section home page hero landing page header
    Crypto Flowwwers 🌻 hero section landing site art direction trandy branding design figma 2021 modern editorial graphic ui ux digital nft website saas crypto concept
    IDEA Magazine Redesign concept type site branding japan design website figma editorial layout exploration art direction ui ux concept brutalism brutalist minimalism minimalist minimal grid layout
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Anton Shirokov

    Perm, Russia

    Gift’sExpert Landing Page landing branding ux ui design
    Furniture AR App mobile design application app design branding ux ui design
    Law Firm Website interface ui design ux design design figma ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alexander Patrushev

    Russia, Perm

    UI Product Card - Interface Yafa product design cards ui apps payment order interface product card dashboard minimal custom website ecommerce experience design constructor tool builder web clean shop ux
    Yafa - Ecommerce web/app online builder dashboard minimal custom website crm ecommerce experience design constructor tool builder website web clean shop ux
    Yagregator - Clean illustration #3 advert new registation form women girl wireframe white vector ui project minimal men illustration concept clean design character browser art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Valery Alikin

    Russia, Perm

    Dots Loader codepen live animation ui loader
    ToDo Check Mark Transitions animation ui transition mark check todo
    Draggable Skeuomorph Switch interface animation interface ui animation animation skeuomorph switch ui
    • Animation
    • Web Design
  • Olga Kalinina

    Perm, Russia

    Logo for Permkino branding logo vector design
    Logos for the nature protection society logo design vector
    Logo for a line of cosmetics logo branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Irina Frolova

    Perm', Russia

    Dashboard | Part 2 app designs webdesign web ux ui design
    Dashboard | Part 1 app designs webdesign web ui ux design
    Exchange Rates | Mobile App mobile ux mobileapp mobile uiux app designs webdesign web ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Maksim

    Perm', Russia

    Boarding Pass illustration daily ui dailyuichallenge daily 100 challenge design concept ui
    Onboarding onboarding illustration daily ui dailyuichallenge daily 100 challenge design concept ui
    Search daily ui dailyuichallenge daily 100 challenge design concept ui searching search
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Date

    Perm

    Heroes of the streets street fest street event steert music street socialmedia logo identy festival event design corporate identity concert city branding brand bmx
    Heroes of the streets street fest street event steert music street socialmedia logo identy festival event design corporate identity concert city branding brand bmx
    Heroes of the streets street fest street event steert music street socialmedia logo identy festival event design corporate identity concert city branding brand bmx
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Lakota

    Perm, Russia

    Product design product design import branding delivery box illustration advertising
    Totem II Аnimation tribe indian animation lakota gods totem
    G-CORE Labs Cloud || support datacenter tecnology futurism isometric digital data support cloud
    • Animation
    • Illustration

