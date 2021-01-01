Web Designers in Orange, CA for hire

Rovane Durso

Los Angeles, CA $150-170k (USD)

About Rovane Durso

Los Angeles based designer.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Durso Design

    1998 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Pasadena Art Center

    Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphics

    1996

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • ios design
  • iphone design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
brian hurst

orange county, california $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Designer and Illustrator @ Freelance/self-employed

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Vanguard University

    BA - Religion

    2006

Skills

  • custom lettering
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • logo
AR Shakir

Los Angeles, United States $90-100k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Figma
  • Product Design
  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • lead generation
  • social media content
  • strategic thinking
Shea Lewis | Website Designer

Los Angeles, CA $190-220k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Saatchi & Saatchi

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app
  • application
  • component library
  • development
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • ui
  • ux
  • web
  • web design
