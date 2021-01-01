Web Designers in Novi Sad, Serbia for hire

About Dejan Baric

I'm solving Design Problems through Human-Centered Design in a SaaS environment.

--------------------------------

I would describe my style as a hand-crafted design exclusively created for your project. Right now, I'm helping small and medium start-ups in their paths to grow.

--------------------------------

I’ve been a full-time freelancer since 2016. UI/UX Designer, Illustrator, with a Branding design background, and having more than 5 years of experience. I am extremely passionate about designs that have stories behind them. Design Thinker. Digital Enthusiast. Founder of ‘’Studio Star’’, a design studio based in Novi Sad, Serbia. In my spare time, I am a big fan of fishing and hip-hop music.