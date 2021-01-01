Web Designers in Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia for hire

Natasha Krivonosova

Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
Anton Larin

Pro

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia $<50k (USD)

About Anton Larin

Hello! I'm Art-director & UX/UI designer from Russia with 10+ years of experience.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • kite
  • pixel art
  • principle
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Александр Пинчук

Дзержинск, Россия $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Nadia Consty

Nizhny Novgorod $50-60k (USD)

About Nadia Consty

Hi!
I am an CG-artist and graphic designer from Russia.
I work in different styles and try to create beautiful things
I publish some results of my work here, stay in touch :)

At the moment I am an freelance 2D artist and ready to cooperate

Work History

  • Freelance Artist @ Freelance

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Nizhny Novgorod State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering

    Bachelor

    2017

Skills

  • 2d game art
  • 2d graphics
  • 2d illustration
  • 3d modeler
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • art
  • artist
  • autodesk maya
  • branding
  • digital art
  • digital artist
  • icon illustration
  • logo and branding
  • stickers
