Web Designers in Nis, Serbia for hire

Aleksandar Savic

Aleksandar Savic

Pro

Serbia, Nis

Work History

  • Illustrator @ WeAreNeopix

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • School of Textiles and Design

    Graphic designer

    2007

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • corporate
  • dashboards
  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • product design
  • typography
  • web apps
  • web design
  • web illustrations
Milos Ristic

Milos Ristic

Nis, Serbia

About Milos Ristic

• UX/UI Designer

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • figma
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • web design
Andjela Pantic

Andjela Pantic

Prokuplje, Serbia

Work History

  • Quality Assurance Tester @ Test IO

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • Faculty Of Mechanical Engineering, University Of Nis

    Master of Engineering Management

    2017

Skills

  • graphic design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web developement
Andrijana Miladinovic

Andrijana Miladinovic

Leskovac, Serbia $90-100k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • illustration
  • label design
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
