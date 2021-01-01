Web Designers in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom for hire
John Hall
Durham, United Kingdom • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
- wireframe
NE6Pro
Newcastle upon Tyne, UK
About NE6
Website and Digital Product Design specialists.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- branding
- cms
- crm
- css
- html5
- jquery
- mobile
- php
- product design
- reactjs
- ui
- ux
- web applications
- web design
- wordpress
Becky McCartney
Newcastle Upon Tyne
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web ui
Melanie Hentschel
Durham, UK
About Melanie Hentschel
Hi, I'm a graphic design student trying to explore lots of different styles. I do pretty much everything from branding to web design, editorial & illustration.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- editorial design
- graphic design
- html css
- illustration
- layout
- photography
- photoshop
- typography
- web design