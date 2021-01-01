Web Designers in Nairobi, Kenya for hire

David Ndirangu

Nairobi , Kenya $<50k (USD)

About David Ndirangu

Art Director, Animator & Designer.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
Amisi Kevin

Nairobi $<50k (USD)

About Amisi Kevin

My work is guided by a strong belief in design as a problem-solving tool, as a way of recognizing and forming relationships between ideas and reality, and as a method for improving the connections between people and the products they use.

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Alfajiri Studio

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • UON

    HCI

    2018

Skills

  • animation 2d
  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • packaging
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
WebAppCode

Nairobi, Kenya $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UX/UI Developer @ fiverr

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • ux development
  • uxdesign
Denis Mugambi

Nairobi, Kenya $170-190k (USD)

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • android app design
  • android app development
  • graphic design
  • protoyping
  • ui ux designer
