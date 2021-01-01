Web Designers in Mumbai, India for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Mumbai, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Siddhita upare

Siddhita upare

mumbai,india

Work History

  • COO @ ruttl

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • JJ institute of aaplied art

    BFA

    2015

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • ios design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Kajal Kashyap

Kajal Kashyap

Mumbai, India $<50k (USD)

About Kajal Kashyap

Product Designer

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Rahul Bhosale

Rahul Bhosale

Mumbai, India $90-100k (USD)

About Rahul Bhosale

Sr. Interaction Designer @HotstarDesign | Ex @Housing @BalkanBrothers

Work History

  • Sr. Interaction Designer @ Disney+ Hotstar

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Skills

  • android design
  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
Arun Pattnaik

Arun Pattnaik

Mumbai, India $70-80k (USD)

About Arun Pattnaik

Freelance UX'er. Obsessed with typography and texture. Loves cats, coffee & superheroes.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • css
  • experience
  • personas
  • usability testing
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
  • wordpress
  • xhtml
