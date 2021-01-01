Web Designers in Moscow, Russia for hire

About Nastya Slovak

I am a Senior UX/UI & Product Designer, 26 y.o.

My background as a designer has taught me the importance of empathy and attention to detail, which I’ve combined with creative & engineering approach to create aestehiс & and intuitive interfaces, based on user needs and business requirements.

I like prototype everything. Also I create wireframes with various levels of fidelity – It helps me find new possibilities.

11 years of experience doesn't stop me from enhancing my skills - I really love to learn something new. Persistence, curiosity, and attention to detail define me!

Feel free to hire me