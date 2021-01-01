Web Designers in Moscow, Russia for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Moscow, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
ALEX BENDER

ALEX BENDER

Pro

Moscow $120-130k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • App Design
  • adobe after effects
  • ae
  • animaton
  • appdesign
  • icon
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Alex Dyakov

Alex Dyakov

Pro

Moscow

Message

About Alex Dyakov

Senior Product Designer at Yandex

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • clean design
  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • material design
  • mobile app ui
  • problem solving
  • product design
  • smart tv
  • ui
  • ux
  • web app
  • web design
Message
Kris Anfalova

Kris Anfalova

Moscow, Russia $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Kris Anfalova

UI/UX and Product Designer
Available for freelance.

Work History

  • UI/UX designer @ Freelance

    2009 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • axure rp
  • experimence design
  • figma
  • principle
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • uiux design
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Nastya Slovak

Nastya Slovak

Pro

Moscow, Russia $<50k (USD)

Message

About Nastya Slovak

I am a Senior UX/UI & Product Designer, 26 y.o.

My background as a designer has taught me the importance of empathy and attention to detail, which I’ve combined with creative & engineering approach to create aestehiс & and intuitive interfaces, based on user needs and business requirements.

I like prototype everything. Also I create wireframes with various levels of fidelity – It helps me find new possibilities.

11 years of experience doesn't stop me from enhancing my skills - I really love to learn something new. Persistence, curiosity, and attention to detail define me!

Feel free to hire me

Work History

  • Product Designer @ JoomPro

    2020 - 2021

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • figma
  • illustration
  • principle
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Message