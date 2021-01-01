Web Designers in Mendoza, Argentina for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Mendoza, Argentina on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Nicolas PrietoPro
Argentina - Mendoza • $100-110k (USD)
Work History
-
Interface Designer @ Sketch
2018 - 2021
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- css
- html
- illustration
- interface designer
- mobile
- product design
- typography layout
- ui
- ux
- web design
Mario Muratori
Mendoza, Argentina • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Web Developer @ Multicostura
2015 - 2016
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- website developer
Facundo B. LeonfortePro
Mendoza, Argentina • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- mobile
- product design
- software design
- team management
- uidesign
- uxdesign
Gastón Sosa
Mendoza, Argentina • $<50k (USD)
About Gastón Sosa
I'm a graphic designer. I have experience working in advertising agencies and design studios. Always looking to create new things through design.
A.K.A: Disvo
Work History
-
Creative Designer @ Común ADV
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Facultad de Artes y Diseño, Universidad Nacional de Cuyo
Graphic Design
2020
Skills
- adobe cc suite
- advertising
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- digital design
- graphic design
- leadership
- print design
- social media content
- teamwork
- typography