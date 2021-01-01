Web Designers in Memphis, TN for hire

Khara Woods

Khara Woods

Memphis, TN $50-60k (USD)

About Khara Woods

Freelance designer who couldn't imagine life without music, art and design.

Work History

  • Freelance Graphic Designer @ Ericson Group Inc.

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Memphis

    Bachelor of Arts

    2003

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe dreamweaver
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • blender
  • blender 3d
  • css
  • html5
  • typography
Patrick Weber

Patrick Weber

Memphis TN $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • character design
  • editorial design
  • editorial illustration
  • graphic desin
  • hand drawn
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • logotype
  • typography
  • words
Terry Wirt Jr

Terry Wirt Jr

Memphis, TN $50-60k (USD)

About Terry Wirt Jr

Graphic Designer living in Memphis, TN.

Work History

  • Senior Graphic Designer @ Strong Automotive Merchandising

    2010 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Florida State University

    BS in Graphic Design

    2006

Skills

  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • print design
  • procreate
  • responsive design
Brea

Brea

Memphis $60-70k (USD)

About Brea

Senior Web Designer. Tennessee living. Lover of life, leggings, and everything matte black.

Work History

  • Web Designer @ Socius Marketing

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Sanford-Brown College

    BFA in Graphic Design

    2015

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • css
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • html
  • logo
  • web design
  • wordpress
