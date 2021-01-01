Web Designers in Malmoe, Sweden for hire

Manne Nilsson

Sweden-Malmö

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 2d
  • animation
  • infographic design
  • motion graphics
  • print design
  • retro badges
Jana Buconjic

Pro

Helsingborg, Sweden $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • California Institute of the Arts

    UI / UX Design Specialization

    2018

Skills

  • human centered design
  • mobile first
  • ui
  • user centered design
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
Hugo Persson

Malmö, Sweden $50-60k (USD)

About Hugo Persson

I’m a Malmö based Graphic Designer with 7+ years of experience. My strength lies in highly-polished user experience, web and logo design.

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ SPYNR

    2015 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • graphic and web design
  • logo and branding
  • ui interface
Ekaterina Zaiats

Pro

Malmö, Sweden

About Ekaterina Zaiats

Illustrator, designer and photo lover

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • SibADI

    Master degree of architecture

    2016

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • coloring
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • procreate
  • sketchbook pro
  • social media graphics
  • typography
