Hire web designers in Malmö

Viewing 11 out of 31 web designers in Malmö available for hire

  Fabian Arbor

    Fabian Arbor

    Malmö

    Fruit Ninja Rebrand ninja logo summer logo melon logo fruit melon logo design brand identity branding fruit logo
    Shazam Logo Design gradient logo branding identity branding app logo blue logo logo design rebranding
    CodeKing Logotype fabian arbor minimal logo royal logo king logo bracket logo coding logo logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  Manne Nilsson

    Manne Nilsson

    Sweden-Malmö

    Up The Air movie explainer loop vector illustration motion design 2d design gif animation
    Virus Vs Earth 2d animation 2020 2021 motiongraphics coronavirus explainer stayhome staysafe virus motion design 2d loop design animation
    Swinging vector ui illustration loop gif design animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  Jana Buconjic

    Jana Buconjic

    Helsingborg, Sweden

    Tangem web hardware wallet hero section bitcoin wallet bitcoin user interface user experience ux design ui branding minimal clean cryptocurrency crypto wallet
    Tangem cards technology microchip crypto crypto wallet cryptocurrency bitcoin bitcoin wallet pattern art graphic design card card ui cards design
    Tangem app user experience branding user friendly minimal design ui design ux design mobile app design android app design ios app design ios app bitcoin bitcoin wallet ethereum wallet app money transfer holdings crypto wallet crypto cryptocurrency
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Ekaterina Zaiats

    Ekaterina Zaiats

    Malmö, Sweden

    H - hugs friends people love hugs thestyleclassillustration wellbeing flat art procreate illustration
    G - gratitude wellbeing grow lamp aloe thestyleclassillustration art procreate illustration
    F - friend wellbeing good boy thestyleclassillustration suit friend dog art procreate illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Lia Meilyawati

    Lia Meilyawati

    Lund, Sweden

    Dribble Invite April ui vector illustration
    OnBoarding ui exploration onboarding screen ui design illustration
    Work from home design vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  Ricardo Gimenes

    Ricardo Gimenes

    Malmö - Sweden

    Silent Animation #2
    Silent Animation #1
    New avatar
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  Valentina K

    Valentina K

    Helsingborg, Sweden

    Gradient letter S bluelogo saturn space letterlogo letter logo design s gradient gradient logo logo design illustrator logo illustration vector art vector adobe illustrator design ai
    Gradient Logo bluelogo gradientlogo gradient gradient logo adobe photoshop vector art photoshop logo vector adobe illustrator design ai
    Cafe Rosa/ Menu flower design food and drink cafemenu coffee tea mockup graphicdesign rosa cafe cafeteria logo menu adobe photoshop
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  Sara

    Sara

    Malmö, Sweden

    Omniket Freelance Platofrm | AVENUES Digital startups start up startup intuitive minimalistic minimalist websites platform design freelancers freelancer freelance web design web design web design minimal website design website
    Women Education Project | AVENUES Digital pink minimalist design minimal uiux ux ui ux design uxdesign ux webpages educational app women education women empowerment women educational education web design webdesign webpage freelance website
    Designing a Profile Page | AVENUES Digital profile design profile page product profile website design web design web ui minimal icon flat daily ui dailyui daily 100 challenge
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  Shima Ghari

    Shima Ghari

    Malmö, Sweden

    Arteriet websites illustrator illustration ux vector design ui
    Construction and painting website webdesig website typography ux design ui
    Online wall art shop branding adobe xd vector service design webshop ux ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Mari de Baudus

    Mari de Baudus

    Malmö, Sweden

    Cosmetics blackandwhite 20mins illustration
    Architecture in Malmö 20mins blackandwhite illustration
    Floral illustration blackandwhite illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  Sachiko

    Sachiko

    Malmö, Sweden

    S logo branding graphic design logo
    Carousel Ads for Kina and Tam apparel colorful abstract shapes organic shapes web design instagram facebook ads carousel graphic design
    Landing Page for Virtual Hub in Toronto real estate agency virtual reality simple clean dark theme gold graphic design ux ui web design landing page
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design

