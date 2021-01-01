Web Designers in Lyon, France for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Lyon, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Gülşah Keleş

Gülşah Keleş

Lyon, France

Message

About Gülşah Keleş

Hi there ! I am a freelance graphic designer and illustrator based in Lyon, France. New on Dribbble

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • design for print
  • editing video
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
Message
Nicolas Leuliet

Nicolas Leuliet

Pro

Lyon, France $50-60k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Message
Achille

Achille

Lyon, France $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Achille

Art Director - UI/UX Designer

Work History

  • Art Director @ Ocebo

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • appdesign
  • art direction
  • icon
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Margaux

Margaux

Lyon $<50k (USD)

Message

About Margaux

UI Designer - Graphic Designer

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • design
  • print design
  • web design
Message