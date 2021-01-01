Web Designers in Krasnodar, Russia for hire

Sergey Filkov

Pro

Krasnodar, Russia $80-90k (USD)

About Sergey Filkov

Art Direction. Concept Vision. Product Design. UI Skills. UX Skills.

Work History

  • Product designer (UI/UX) @ Icons8

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Computer Graphics | UCTC "Turbo"

    Bachelor of Arts (B.A.)

    2007

Skills

  • dashboards
  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • lean ux
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • visual design
Dolzhenko Yaroslav

Krasnodar, Russia $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • art
  • brending
  • corel draw
  • hand drawing
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • procreate
  • t-shirt design
Andrei Anufrienko

Russia, Krasnodar $80-90k (USD)

About Andrei Anufrienko

- Well-reasoned and convenient solutions, not just pretty buttons
- Active participation in the development of a product or service
- Honest work, and not sitting out time
- Neat layouts and guidelines for programmers
- Maintaining comfort in corporate chat

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • figma
  • illustration
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • uxui
  • web design
Ivan Dotsenko

Krasnodar, Russia; $60-70k (USD)

About Ivan Dotsenko

Experienced UI/UX Designer (12+ years).
Ready for a full time remote work and fix price projects.

Skype: docikpro
Telegram: @docik

Work History

  • Senior UI/UX designer @ Georgia Motorcoach

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe animation
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • animation
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ui animation
  • uiuxdesign
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • wireframe
