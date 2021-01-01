Web Designers in Kaunas, Lithuania for hire

Arturas Aranin

Kaunas, Lithuania

Work History

  • Web, UI/UX & graphic designer @ Freelancer

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University College of Northern Denmark

    Graphic Design, Technology & Business

    2013

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Pijus Aleksandravičius

Vilnius, Lithuania

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • dashboard design
  • ecommerce
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web app
  • web design
Vincent Staude

Vilnius, Lithuania $90-100k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • dashboard
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Aiste

Vilnius $70-80k (USD)

About Aiste

Co-founder of @smartbydesign studio & co-founder of 'fintech branding studio'.
Brand & identity designer creating for technology and fintech products.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • brand architecture
  • brand consultant
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • identity and branding
  • identity development
  • identity systems
  • logo
  • strategic design
  • strategist
  • symbol design
  • trademark design
  • visual identity design
