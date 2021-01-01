Web Designers in Kansas City, MO for hire

Nathan Holthus

Nathan Holthus

Kansas City, MO

Work History

  • Designer @ MBB

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • typography
Titus Smith

Titus Smith

Kansas City $80-90k (USD)

About Titus Smith

Running things at The Hideout®.

Brand Identity, Editorial Illustration, Art Direction, Dad Jokes

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ ESPN

    2015 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typeface
  • weird
Kenzi Quigg

Kenzi Quigg

Kansas City

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
Eric Liles

Eric Liles

Kansas City, MO $50-60k (USD)

About Eric Liles

Senior Designer at Barkley. Lover of movies, hater of mustard.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Sullivan Higdon & Sink

    2013 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • ad
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • vector graphics
