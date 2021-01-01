Web Designers in Kandy, Sri Lanka for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Kandy, Sri Lanka on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
UI Blitz
Kandy, Sri Lanka • $<50k (USD)
About UI Blitz
Hi! My name is Tharaka Herath. I am an UI/UX Designer and a graphic designer from Sri Lanka. I have great experience in creating and designing web and mobile applications with the knowledge of working with the Adobe suite. I am really good at designing with 5+ years experience.
Work History
-
UI UX Designer Intern @ Virtusa (pvt) Ltd
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology
Bsc(Hons) in Information Technology
2021
Skills
- creative thinking
- development
- graphic design
- mobile app ui
- uxdesign
- wireframing and prototyping
Zain AhamedPro
Kandy, Sri Lanka • $110-120k (USD)
About Zain Ahamed
Nope! Not just another UI Designer lying around the corner.
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Fox Labs
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- branding
- branding and logo design
- design thinking
- graphic design
- package design
- pattern design
Melanie | Logo Designer
kandy, Sri Lanka • $>250k (USD)
About Melanie | Logo Designer
Hi, My name is melanie. I have 3 years experience in logo designing. I Love to design, very passionate about my work. I can give a unique identity to your business and I will try my best to satisfy you with my work. Feel free to contact me.
Work History
-
Graphic designer @ Own business
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
university of moratuwa
Graphic designer
2014
Skills
- branding
- business logo
- flat design
- graphic design
- graphicdesigner
- illlustration
- illustator
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo designer
- logo desing
- logo maker
- minimal
- minimal logo
- minimalist
- simple logo
Sanoj DilshanPro
Colombo, Sri Lanka • $<50k (USD)
About Sanoj Dilshan
Hey! First of all, thank you for reading my profile.
I'm a UI/UX Designer and | Front-end Developer | • Web | App designer | • UX Enthusiast | From Sri Lanka | UIUX Ceylon
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Plymouth University , UK
Software Engineering
2019
Skills
- appdesign
- creative thinking
- front end web developer
- mobile application developer
- problem solver
- ui
- ui ux
- ui desing
- ui development
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- ux strategy
- uxdesign
- web design
- web dessigner