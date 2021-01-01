Web Designers in Houston, TX for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Houston, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Timothy Boros
Houston, TX • $70-80k (USD)
About Timothy Boros
Believer, Designer, Musician :)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- figma
- graphic design
- logo
- sketch
- ui design
- ux design
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping
Flowtuts
Simulation • $90-100k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- 2d animation
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- animation
- design
- explainer videos
- mograph
- motion graphics
- mp4
- ui
- ux
Tim Spencer
Houston • $70-80k (USD)
About Tim Spencer
Hiking | Loud Music | Illustration
Work History
-
Art director @ Obsidian learning
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- typography
Vando SanchezPro
Houston, TX • $50-60k (USD)
About Vando Sanchez
I am a multimedia designer & illustrator. I especially love lettering and typography.
Work History
-
Designer @ REGEX SEO
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- graphic design
- uidesign
- web design