Web Designers in Hangzhou, China for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Hangzhou, China on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Walden
Hangzhou
About Walden
wechat：walden_ma
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- ux designer
Jacinethe
Hangzhou • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI&UX designer @ Hangzhou Langan science and Technology Co., Ltd.
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Zhejiang university of science and techonology
bachelor
2015
Skills
- 3d graphics
- brand identity
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- web design