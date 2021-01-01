Web Designers in Hangzhou, China for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Hangzhou, China on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
YohannYan

YohannYan

Hangzhou, China

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Walden

Walden

Hangzhou

Message

About Walden

wechat：walden_ma

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • ux designer
Message
Jacinethe

Jacinethe

Hangzhou $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • UI&UX designer @ Hangzhou Langan science and Technology Co., Ltd.

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Zhejiang university of science and techonology

    bachelor

    2015

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • brand identity
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • web design
Message
Velen Ma

Velen Ma

Hangzhou, China $90-100k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Message