Web Designers in Hamburg, Germany for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Hamburg, Germany on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Caroline Lenzing

Caroline Lenzing

Pro

Hamburg $<50k (USD)

Message

About Caroline Lenzing

Caring about sustainability and longevity, I strive to create functional and valuable experiences that leave a positive impact on people and the environment.

My major influences are minimalism, japanese design and brutalistic architecture.

Currently product designer at Home Ht

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Martine Lindstrøm

Martine Lindstrøm

Hamburg, Germany $<50k (USD)

Message

About Martine Lindstrøm

I'm a graphic designer and illustrator from Norway based in Hamburg.
Currently working freelance.

Work History

  • Graphic designer and Illustrator @ ANTI

    2013 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Westerdals School of Communication

    Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logos and branding
  • packaging
  • print design
Message
Timo Leon Krause

Timo Leon Krause

Pro

Hamburg, Germany $50-60k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • esports
  • flat design
  • gfx
  • logo
  • mascot
  • mascotlogo
  • vfx
Message
Vineet Gupta

Vineet Gupta

Hamburg, Germany $80-90k (USD)

Message

About Vineet Gupta

As a Product Designer with Visual aesthetics as a core, I focus on building holistic experiences through impactful design that simplifies & enhance the user journey.

Work History

  • UX/UI designer @ PAFnow

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Hochschule Darmstadt

    MA Leadership in Creative Industries

    2019

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • after effects animation
  • branding
  • figma
  • framer
  • interaction design
  • logo desing
  • microinteractions
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • ui animation
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • webflow
  • wireframe
Message