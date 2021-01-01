Web Designers in Guwahati, India for hire

Hrishikesh Bora

Guwahati, India

  • Brand / Graphic Design

  • front-end development
  • graphic design
Suvam Prasad

Guwahati, India $<50k (USD)

Hey lovely and great designer, this is my studio where I am uploading my UX/UI designs. Why uploading? Because to create inspiration and inspire the designer out there. For me, UX/UI design is not just an art, but it is a business approach too. We should have UCD(User-Centered Design) and BCD(Business Centered Design) mindset to bring creativity along with the business value.

  • Lead UX/UI Designer @ HorizonTechnologies

    2020 – Present

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

  • Lalit Chandra Bharali College, India

    Bachelor in Computer Application

    2018

  • Adobe XD
  • Figma
  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe lightroom
  • adobe photoshop
  • appdesign
  • artist
  • flutter
  • graphic design
  • html css javascript
  • logo
  • product design
  • web design
Breezy Zamal

Guwahati, India $50-60k (USD)

  • 2D illustrator @ Pietra Dura Creatives

    2019 - 2019

  • Animation

    3–5 years

  • SEBA Board (St. Stephen's School)

    X (secondary)

    2007

  • 3d artist
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • corel draw
  • illustration graphic design
Rishabh Singh

Guwahati, India

Rishabh is a punctual, team player with excellent communication and leadership skills, well equipped with the ability to plan, schedule, and multitask. A believer and follower of De Stijl philosophy in design and life, he is inclined towards creating multimodal interactions and experiences.

  • UI / Visual Design

  • IIT Guwahati

    Design

    2017

  • illustration
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
