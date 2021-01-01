Web Designers in Gent, Belgium for hire
Ann-Sophie De SteurPro
Ghent • $<50k (USD)
About Ann-Sophie De Steur
Hi! I'm a graphic designer from Belgium, specializing in vector illustrations and asset making for motion design. If you like my work, please let me know!
Work History
Graphic Design @ StoryMe BVBA
2015 - 2019
Specialties
Illustration
6–8 years
Education
Catholic University Louvain
MA in History
2008
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- digital
- drawing
- flat design
- graphic design
- illustration
- vector graphics
Matthias Solberghe
Brugge, Belgium • $70-80k (USD)
Work History
Freelance Product Designer @ Healthblocks.io
2020 – Present
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
Syntra West
Webmaster
2013
Skills
- app design
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- web design
- webflow
Ruben Daems (.com)Pro
Antwerp
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
Simon
Antwerp • $110-120k (USD)
About Simon
Freelance Digital designer based in Antwerp, Belgium
Work History
Advanced Web Designer @ Wijs
2018 – Present
Specialties
Illustration
6–8 years
Education
Howest University College
Digital design & development
2017
Skills
- branding
- experimental
- front-end development
- graphic design
- illustration
- native
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design