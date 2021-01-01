Web Designers in Gdansk, Poland for hire

Michal Parulski

Pro

Gdańsk, Poland $110-120k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Fountain

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • UX - SWPS

    Master

    2018

Skills

  • mobile
  • motion ui
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Pola Leszczyńska

Gdańsk $<50k (USD)

About Pola Leszczyńska

Product Designer

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Netguru

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • design systems
  • illustration
  • landing page design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Joanna Nowak

Pro

Gdańsk $80-90k (USD)

About Joanna Nowak

Illustrator at 1Password

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • vector graphics
Jakub Dobek

Pro

Gdańsk, Poland $60-70k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • graphic design
  • mockups
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • user flow
  • ux
