Web Designers in Gaza, Palestinian Territory for hire

Mustafa Dahdouh

Gaza $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Mohammed Sarhan

Gaza, Palestinian Territory $<50k (USD)

About Mohammed Sarhan

I'm a creative passionate UX/UI Designer, that specializes in Website and Application design, I'm constantly looking for projects that reflect my passion and ability in design, as well as helping customers achieve their desired design goals.

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ Developer Plus

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Al Azhar University - Gaza

    bachelor's degree

    2019

Skills

  • analyzing and researching
  • dashboards design
  • landing page design
  • mobile iosandroid design
  • prototyping
  • sketching
  • usability analysis
  • user journey
  • user research and personas
  • user story and scenarios
  • web design
  • wireframing
Alaa Rahib

Pro

Ramallah, Palestine

About Alaa Rahib

For the past decade, I have amassed vast experience in product design and UI/UX design, building thoughtful and engaging products across the world. I always look forward to thinking with my team or my students, coming up with new approaches to existing problems.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • UI/UX Design
  • branding
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • usability testing
Razan Al-Shaer

Gaza strip

About Razan Al-Shaer

I'm graphic designer. My passion is much more sitting in front of computer and create any design, I try always to make designs inspire people.

Work History

  • social media designer @ Bassma

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Alazhar University

    Computer Engineering

    2016

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding identity
  • brochure design
  • business card design
  • flyer design
  • logo desing
  • magazine
  • poster design
  • social media design
  • ui desing
  • uxdesign
