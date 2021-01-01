Web Designers in Frankfurt am Main, Germany for hire

Florentin Walter

Frankfurt am Main, Germany $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Freelance Graphic Designer @ Magni & Tude

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • print design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Uğur Yıldız

Frankfurt am Main

About Uğur Yıldız

Digital Product Designer ❤ Frankfurt.

Work History

  • Senior User Experience Designer @ Logo Business Solutions

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • ui
  • ux
Alexey Ivanizki-Kurzer

Germany, Frankfurt am Main $100-110k (USD)

About Alexey Ivanizki-Kurzer

Senior UX/UI in the center of Frankfurt. In my spare time I create startups from scratch and always in search of smart people to create a new business.

Work History

  • CEO @ AdWoo

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • business development
  • concept development
  • crm
  • entrepreneurship
  • erp
  • interaction design
  • interface designer
  • ios application design
  • logo design
  • startups
  • user experiance
Mungyu Kim

Frankfurt $60-70k (USD)

About Mungyu Kim

UX/UI Designer in Embold.
Graphic design / UI design / UX development / Front-end development / Drawing (Icon or illustration)

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ Embold GmbH

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Kookmin University, Korea

    BFA

    2012

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe lightroom
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • asana
  • css
  • github
  • google analytics
  • html
  • invision
  • less
  • sketch
  • sql
  • trello
