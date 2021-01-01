Web Designers in Denmark for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Denmark on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Justina Leisyte

Justina Leisyte

Copenhagen, Denmark

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Toms Stals 🖍️

Toms Stals 🖍️

Copenhagen, Denmark $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • Digital Designer @ Reepay

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Copenhagen School of Design and Technology

    B.A. - Digital Concept Development

    2018

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • elementor
  • icon design
  • procreate
  • product illustration
  • spot illustration
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphics
  • web design
  • wordpress
Martyna Szczegielniak

Martyna Szczegielniak

Aarhus, Denmark $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • Freelance Graphic designer & Illustrator @ Floww Studio

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • character design
  • design for print
  • graphic and web design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • portraits
  • poster design
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphics
  • visual design
  • web design
Róbert Toman

Róbert Toman

Pro

Copenhagen, Denmark

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • digital design
  • lettering
  • type design
  • typography
  • ui
  • web design
