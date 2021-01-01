Web Designers in Columbus, OH for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Columbus, OH on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Breanna GabrielaPro
Columbus, Oh • $80-90k (USD)
About Breanna Gabriela
Designer at Bath & Body Works, Co-founder of Courier Design, Kickstarter Expert Designer, & Previous Lead designer at LaunchBoom.
Work History
-
Web Designer @ Bath & Body Works
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe creative suite
- animation
- branding
- illustration
- sketch
- web design
Joshua Dailey
Columbus, Ohio • $50-60k (USD)
About Joshua Dailey
Hello! I'm Joshua Dailey, A Logo Designer based in Columbus, Ohio.
Work History
-
Logo & Web Designer @ CreativeHub
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- branding identity
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- webflow
- wordpress
Derek YoderPro
Columbus, OH • $70-80k (USD)
About Derek Yoder
balled back in the day, destined for an office chair
Work History
-
Senior Art Director @ Rickabaugh Graphics
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Columbus College of Art & Design
BFA Graphic Design
2002
Skills
- branding
- distressed
- illustration
- logo
- retro
- sports logos
- texture
- typography
- vintage
Grace Chew
Northwest, Ohio
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Westgate Chapel
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- layout
- photography
- typography
- web design