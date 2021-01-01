Web Designers in Cluj-Napoca, Romania for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Cluj-Napoca, Romania on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Voicu ApostolPro
Cluj-Napoca, Romania • $90-100k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- 3d
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- app
- branding
- design
- icon
- mobile
- motion graphics
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web
- web design
Lucian TudorachePro
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
About Lucian Tudorache
UI & UX Designer, Illustrator
Work History
-
Web Designer & Marketing Manager @ Local Office Supplies Shop
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- graphic design
- marketing
- mobile
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
DanielPro
Alba Iulia, Romania • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Visual Designer @ Brightscout
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Alexandru Ioan Cuza University, Faculty of Theology
Bachelor Degree in Theological and English Sciences
2005
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- affinity designer
- brand identity
- branding
- figma
- graphic design
- hand drawing
- icon
- illustration
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Andreea Nagy
Cluj-Napoca, Romania • $<50k (USD)
About Andreea Nagy
Currently trying to mix my creativity with technical skills in order to become a professional UX/UI Designer. Although starting from scratch, I'm passionate about finding suitable solutions to users' needs, while designing compelling app and website experiences.
When I'm not doing this, you'll find me reading psychology articles, shooting on film or investing my creativity in interior design.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Babes-Bolyai University
Bachelor's Degree
2016
Skills
- analytical thinking
- competitive research
- graphic design
- logo and branding
- user research
- uxui design
- wireframing and prototyping