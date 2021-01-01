Web Designers in City of London, United Kingdom for hire
ReissPro
London, UK • $50-60k (USD)
About Reiss
Senior Designer @ Together
Specialising in Visual Branding & Web design.
Work History
-
Senior Digital Designer @ Together
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Midkent College
Triple Distinction* (Star) BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma)
2016
Skills
- conceptual design
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
BalrajPro
London, UK • $110-120k (USD)
About Balraj
I'm a highly adaptable designer who develops intuitive user interfaces that sits firmly between the user and the code.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- front-end development
- graphic design
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- ui
- user research
- ux
- web design
Dimitar IvovPro
London, UK • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Graphic Designer @ Webiorr
2015 - 2017
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Galsgow University
Master
2015
Skills
- dashboard
- design
- illustration
- landing
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web application
- web design
Bruno ArizioPro
London, United Kingdom • $110-120k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- graphic design
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design