Web Designers in Chisinau, Moldova for hire

Ada Vishneva

Pro

Chisinau . Moldova $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Brazilero Animation Video Production

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • content creation
  • design thinking
  • illustration
  • storytelling
  • visual art
Victor C

Chisinau, Moldova $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UI / UX Designer @ Mobiteam

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Victor Murea

Pro

Moldova, Republic Of

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • app icon
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • identity and branding
  • logo
  • logo desing
  • logotype
  • monogram
Alexandr Scorolitnii

Moldova, Bendery $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Freelance @ none

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
