Web Designers in Brighton, United Kingdom for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Brighton, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Oli Lisher

Oli Lisher

Pro

Sussex, UK

Message

Work History

  • Director @ Clever Bean Media

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • css
  • digital design
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • html
  • illustration
  • logo
  • ui
  • web design
Message
Jack Bingham

Jack Bingham

Pro

England, UK $130-140k (USD)

Message

About Jack Bingham

🌿 A designer from the countryside. Founder www.friendly.studio

Work History

  • Design Manager, Product Designer @ Fancy

    2013 - 2019

Specialties

  • Product Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Graphic Design, Product Design, Media Studies

    GCE Advanced Level

    2007

Skills

  • ios design
  • product design
  • product management
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Joel Maynard

Joel Maynard

Pro

Portsmouth, UK

Message

Work History

  • Digital Designer @ Together

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Southampton

    2:1

    2015

Skills

  • branding
  • web design
Message
William Small

William Small

Petersfield, United Kingdom $90-100k (USD)

Message

About William Small

sacred geometry & stuff

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • print design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message