Web Designers in Brasilia, Brazil for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Brasilia, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Amanda Lima
Brasilia • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Amanda Lima Art
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Academy of Art University
BFA
2015
Skills
- book illustration
- childrens book illustration
- childrens illustration
- editorial illustration
- gif animation
- illustration
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
- packaging illustration
- paper sculpture
- vector graphics
Vitor Dino
Brasília • $100-110k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- front-end
- graphic design
- layout
- photography
- typography
- ui
- ux
Sara Valadão
Brasília, Brazil • $<50k (USD)
About Sara Valadão
Visual Designer .
Creative director @ Fonte da Vida Taguatinga Church.
Freelancer
Graphic Designer @ Fonte TV
Work History
-
Graphic Designer Intern @ Senado Federal
2015 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Universidade de Brasília
BFA Design - Visual Programming
2016
Skills
- creative cloud suite
- graphic design
- photography
- visual design
Wellington Mota
Brasília • $50-60k (USD)
About Wellington Mota
Human centered design creator developing on-demand and interactive applications focused on user experience.
Work History
-
UX / UI Designer @ Integritas Solutions
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
UNIP
Graphic Design
2007
Skills
- design sprint
- front-end
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- prototype
- ui
- ux