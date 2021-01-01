Web Designers in Bordeaux, France for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Bordeaux, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Adrian Campagnolle
Bordeaux • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- brand animation
- character animation
- icon animation
- logo animation
- motion design
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
- product video
- rigging
- ui animation
Benjamin UlmetPro
Bordeaux
About Benjamin Ulmet
Freelance Motion Designer / 3D Motion
Former Motion Designer @muxumuxu
Available for work
Work History
-
Co-Founder @ Possimpible Studio
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- illustration
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
- sound design
MSK ONEPro
Bordeaux, France • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
ECV Bordeaux
Master Degree
2020
Skills
- 3d modeling and rendering
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- adobe xd
- animation
- art direction
- digital design
- figma
- graphic design
- invision studio
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
Anthony ChorenPro
Bordeaux, France • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe xd
- figma
- graphic design
- mobile
- product design
- ruby on rails
- sketch
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- visual design
- web design
- web developement
- wireframing and prototyping