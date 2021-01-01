Web Designers in Birmingham, United Kingdom for hire

Dan Baker

Birmingham, UK $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Founder @ hiya

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app design
  • clean
  • designer
  • light
  • mobile design
  • responsive
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • website redesign
Mattie Lynch

Birmingham

About Mattie Lynch

Irish Brand Designer & Illustrator making the goods from Birmingham.
Available for freelance.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • badge
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • flat design
  • geometric
  • icon
  • illustration
Marcus Handa

Leicester, England $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Marcus Handa Design

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • ios design
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Joseph Crump

Birmingham, United Kingdom

About Joseph Crump

Hi I'm Joe, a User Experience designer with a masters in User Experience Design and a degree in Product Design. I have been freelancing for some time now sharing my skills and experience with the design community and want to increase my connections with the design world through my Dribbble profile. As a UX designer I can provide end-to-end assistance through the entire design process, from research and data gathering to high fidelity mock-ups and everything else in between. Feel free to reach out to me if interested in teaming up.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Kingston University

    Masters

    2020

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • UX Research
