Web Designers in Belo Horizonte, Brazil for hire

Gabriel Guedes

Gabriel Guedes

Belo Horizonte, Brazil $<50k (USD)

About Gabriel Guedes

I created my Dribbble account to post what im doing in my free time.

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ Stoque

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • PUC-MG

    Gratuated

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • interfacedesign
  • internet
Liliane Claudia

Liliane Claudia

Betim, MG - Brazil $<50k (USD)

About Liliane Claudia

Atuo como Product Designer com expertise em idear o Design Inclusivo como um agente de soluções inovadoras através do Design Thinking.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • branding identity
  • figma
  • marketing strategy
  • ui visual designer
  • ui interface
  • uidesign
  • uidesigner
  • uxdesign
  • visual communications
Alice Braz

Alice Braz

Nova Lima - MG - Brazil $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • print design
  • uiux
  • visual design
  • visual identity design
  • web design
Lucas Castro

Lucas Castro

Pro

Belo Horizonte, Brazil $50-60k (USD)

About Lucas Castro

Designer and Illustrator

Work History

  • Designer and Illustrator @ Superside

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Education

  • COTEMIG

    IT Technician

    2018

Skills

  • ai design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lean design
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
