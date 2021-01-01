Web Designers in Barranquilla, Colombia for hire

Mario Rocchi

Barranquilla, Colombia $50-60k (USD)

About Mario Rocchi

Creating great experiences for people at @Toptal.
Work History

  • Lead Product Designer @ Venturit

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Alejandro Herreño

Barranquilla - Colombia $<50k (USD)

About Alejandro Herreño

Senior UI / UX Designer
Hello! I am a passionate User interface Designer of Mobile and Web Application.

Work History

  • UI Tutor @ Dext CO

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Universidad Autonoma del caribe

    Graphic design professional

    2017

Skills

  • design
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • sketching
  • ui
  • ux
  • wireframe
Carlos Villarreal

Barranquilla, Colombia

About Carlos Villarreal

Solving problems through design.
UI/UX Designer

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • product design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
Cristian Herazo

Barranquilla Colombia $90-100k (USD)

About Cristian Herazo

UI/UX Designer

Work History

  • Web designer @ Ideaware

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobeillustrator
  • adobephotoshop
  • adobexd
  • branding
  • figma
  • sketch
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
