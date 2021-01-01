Web Designers in Athens, Greece for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Athens, Greece on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ilias SounasPro
Athens, Greece
About Ilias Sounas
Illustrator / Designer
Available for whimsical illustrations and weird characters. I also love designing infographics, maps and board game graphics :)
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- board game graphics
- character design
- character illustration
- childrens book illustration
- editorial illustration
- illustration
- infographic design
Tasos Filippatos
Athens, Greece • $<50k (USD)
About Tasos Filippatos
Graphic & Web Designer @ http://anfos.gr
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo and branding
- mobile
- packaging
- print design
- ui
- ux
- web design
ChristosPro
Athens, Greece • $90-100k (USD)
About Christos
I’m an Athens, Greece based senior Designer with more than 15 years of experience. I specialize in Product Design, Creative Direction & Visual Identities. Previously with /data, Ogilvy and Causaly.
" Above all, design is about choosing the right set of methods to approach and understand a given problem or challenge. "
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- UI/UX
- Visual Design
- artworks
- branding and logo design
- cover art
- creative direction
- data visualization
- design systems
- illustration
- information design
- leadership
- mobile application design
- product design
- startups
- user centered design
- web applications
Carla DominiquePro
Athens, Greece • $50-60k (USD)
About Carla Dominique
Creating solutions for companies, understanding your users, creating and applying design strategies across your brand and product design.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- mobile app ui
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design