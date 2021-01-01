Web Designers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

the__creador

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Safecity Group

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Arena Animation

    Diploma In design & Animation

    2010

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • microinteractions
  • motiondesign
  • typography
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Abdul Nazar

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • ui visual designer
Vivek B

Abu Dhabi $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • UI UX Developer @ Speridian

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Annamalai University

    Bsc Multimedia

    2014

Skills

  • branding
  • brochure design
  • creative
  • css
  • landing page
  • logo
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ui ux designer
  • web site redesing
Faizan Atiq

Abu Dhabi $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Web Designer and Developer @ United Technical Services

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • print designs
  • ui
  • ux
