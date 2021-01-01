Hire UX designers in Zürich
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 55 UX designers in Zürich available for hire
-
Domenico Loia
Zurich
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Marko Prljic
Web3
- Leadership
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Antoni Botev
Zürich, Switzerland
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Sherif
Zurich, Switzerland
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Erika Gruber
Zürich
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Marko Peric
Zurich, Switzerland 🇨🇭
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Emilia Priego
Zurich, Switzerland
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
-
Miriam Palopoli
Zurich
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Polina Okean
Zurich
- Animation
- Illustration
- Leadership
-
Sascha Eggenberger
Zurich, Switzerland
- Leadership
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Daniele Lanzetta
Zurich, Switzerland
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.