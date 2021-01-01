UX Designers in Waterloo, ON for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Waterloo, ON on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Sarah Parton

Sarah Parton

Kitchener $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Sarah Parton

Sarah is Product Designer working in tech 💁

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design thinking
  • product design
  • typography
  • user centered design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Message
Bohdana Tyshchenko

Bohdana Tyshchenko

Waterloo, ON $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Conestoga College

    IT Innovations and Design

    2018

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • figma
  • final cut pro x
  • user experience (ux)
Message
Sara Salehi

Sara Salehi

Pro

Toronto, Canada

Message

About Sara Salehi

UI/UX Designer

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Message
Divyarajsinh Jhala

Divyarajsinh Jhala

Waterloo, Canada $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Divyarajsinh Jhala

Product Designer

Work History

  • UI&UX designer @ Digicorp information systems

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Conestoga Collage

    Postgraduate in Web Design and Development

    2020

Skills

  • CSS
  • HTML
  • animation
  • front-end web design
  • human interface design
  • javascript
  • methodologies
  • product design
  • ui animation
  • uidesigner
  • unity
  • user experience (ux)
  • user research
Message