UX Designers in Vadodara, India for hire

About Kartik Mahant

I'm Kartik Mahant; A self-taught UX/UI Product Designer based in India.

I have completed my Masters in Computer Applications from William Carry University and have been actively operating as an independent freelancer product designer for the most part since 2010.

I have been privileged to work for Nutanix, Anarock, TriNet, Glint, and more. I believe in less is more philosophy and love crafting engaging, clean, and modern design solutions for SaaS and Enterprise Products.

I am an avid reader and an active learner. A few of the books I have recently enjoyed reading are Ego is the Enemy, Extreme Ownership, 48 Laws of Power and the list goes on.